Transporting jewellery: Consider rules under MCC, Madras High Court directs ECI

Following the announcement of elections in Tamil Nadu, authorities have been seizing cash and jewellery transported without proper documentation in view of the Model Code of Conduct. Such items are returned upon production of valid proof by the concerned persons.

In this backdrop, the petitioner Thangamayil Jewellery approached the High Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to frame appropriate rules for carrying jewellery during the election period.

The matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan. The petitioner submitted that, despite possessing valid documentation, the firm's jewellery had been seized on six occasions by officials after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, and was returned only after a delay of five to six days. It was contended that such repeated seizures had resulted in business and financial losses to the petitioner.