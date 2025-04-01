Transport unions protest rate hikes at toll plazas in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The hike in toll fees at 40 plazas across Tamil Nadu, particularly in key toll collection points like Paranur and Athur, has sparked widespread protests. The Paranur toll booth is located on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway (NH-45) near Chengalpattu, while the Athur toll plaza is located on the Tambaram-Tindivanam section.

Other toll plazas that revised their charges from today (April 1) include Vanagaram, Surapattu, and Nallur on the Chennai-Kolkata highway, Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram, and Pattarai Perumathur on the Tirupati-Chennai highway.

The Paranur toll booth has been embroiled in controversy, with activists demanding its removal, citing that it is operating past its license expiry date and sans proper infrastructure. It is one among 18 toll booths whose contract periods have expired.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) operates 78 toll booths on national highways in Tamil Nadu under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In the last two years, 12 new toll booths have been introduced. Out of these, 40 toll booths have increased fees from April 1, with hikes ranging between ₹5 and ₹25 depending on vehicle type, while the remaining will see a revision of fees from September 1.

With the toll fee revision, the charges for cars and vans at Paranur and Athur have risen from Rs 120 to Rs 125, while charges for heavy vehicles have increased by 5% to 10%.

Opposing the toll fee hike, transport unions have warned of intensified demonstrations in the coming days, with truck owners announcing plans for large-scale protests. While authorities have not yet responded to the protest calls, stakeholders continue to push for a rollback or at least a delay in implementation.

The move has also raised concerns among farmers and traders, who fear a spike in vegetable and fruit prices due to increased transportation costs.

