TN omni bus owners body urge govt to revoke toll hike set for April 1

CHENNAI: All Omni Bus Owners’ Association president A. Anbazhagan expressed concern over the increase in toll fees ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 25 at approximately 40 toll plazas across Tamil Nadu from April 1 and sought its immediate rollback.

In a statement, he said that it would further burden the already struggling transportation sector and impose additional financial strain on the public.

He warned that the toll hike would not only impact commuters but also contribute to rising commodity prices, worsening the cost-of-living crisis for many.

"The central government must immediately revoke this toll hike in the interest of the public. The state government should also urge the Centre to reconsider the decision and prevent this added financial pressure on the people," Anbazhagan said.

The association president highlighted that 12 new toll plazas have been established in the past two years alone, making any further toll increase unnecessary.

They urged political parties, social activists, and the general public to voice their opposition to the hike.

"We appeal to the central government to prioritize public welfare and completely withdraw the toll fee increase," he said.











