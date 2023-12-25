Transport unions called for meeting on Dec 27

CHENNAI: The joint labour commissioner called for a tripartite meeting on December 27 to resolve the issues amicably after the trade unions in the Transport Corporations gave a strike notice.

According to the transport unions, the joint commissioner has communicated to the managing directors of all the 8 transport corporations and 15 trade unions, which have given strike notice to attend the meeting on Wednesday at 4 pm at DMS Complex.

Federation of All Trade Unions in Transport Corporations and Retired Employees Welfare Associations comprising 15 unions gave a strike notice on December 19 over the non-fulfillment of their six-point-charter of demands.

The unions could strike work on January 5 or within six weeks. “The state should allocate funds in the budget for the transport corporations to meet the difference between the revenue and expenditure,” it demanded.