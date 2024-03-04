Transport undertakings won 17 awards at national level: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Monday said that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations have been shortlisted for 17 awards in the National Public Transport Excellence Awards for 2022-23 presented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.



The awards are given by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) has 62 Road Transport Corporations as its members. ASRTU works under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has won two awards — for vehicle utilisation and employee productivity and it also got a runner-up award in digital transactions.

The Madurai division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has bagged six national awards and the Kumbakonam division has five national awards in various categories.

TNSTC Madurai emerged as the winner in the fuel efficiency category for fleets below 100.

It garnered runner-up positions in road safety, tyre performance in both rural and urban settings, and vehicle utilisation. The best performers within the division will be felicitated on Monday.

Similarly, the Kumbakonam division won first prizes in the fuel efficiency category for the urban areas (over 1,000 buses), one award each for the tyre performance in rural and urban categories, and a vehicle utilisation award (urban).

It also won the second prize for procuring many components at a discounted price (rebate award). In contrast, the first prize in the category was won by the Villupuram division of TNSTC.

TNSTC Salem won the road safety award for the urban fleet category and was runner-up in the Mofussil category.