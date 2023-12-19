Transport staff to give strike notice today

CHENNAI: Federation of All Trade Unions in Transport Corporations and Retired Employees Welfare Associations comprising 15 unions including CITU, AITUC, and INTUC have decided to give strike notice to the respective Corporations on Tuesday over non-fulfillment of their six-point-charter of demands.

The charter of demand includes the State government compensating the losses suffered by the transport corporations, filling up vacancies, and hiking the dearness allowance for retired employees.

On Tuesday, leaders of all the trade unions would be handing over the strike notice to the MTC MD in the city, Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporations Workers Federation (AITUC) General Secretary R Arumugham said.

The office bearers in other parts of the State would simultaneously hand over the strike notice to the managing directors of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations, the general manager, and the branch manager. After handing over the strike notice, the unions could strike their work on January 5 or anytime within six weeks.

“The State government should allocate funds in the budget for the transport Corporations to meet the difference between the revenue and expenditure,” it demanded.

It also sought an extension of the wage agreement benefits to retired employees along with the pending dearness allowance hike for the past eight years.

“All those who joined the work after April 1, 2003, should be included in the existing pension scheme, the new pension scheme should be scrapped.

“The appointments based on compassionate grounds should be given and all the vacant posts should be filled up. The talks for the 15th wage agreement should commence immediately,” they demanded.