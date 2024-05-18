Transport secretary urges for safety measures, issues SOP for torrential rains

CHENNAI: The additional chief secretary of the transport department, K Phanindra Reddy, has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by the State Transport Undertakings to prepare a sufficient number of buses to operate during the monsoon, and cyclone seasons or during heavy rains in summer, catering to the needs of the public, apart from taking care of their safety.

The SOP comes in the backdrop of the Meteorological Department issuing a warning of heavy rains in various parts of the state, especially in the wake of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus getting stuck in a waterlogged subway in Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district leading scaring moments for the 60 passengers who had to be saved by the Fire and Rescue Department personnel.

The SOP issued on May 16 stated that bus operations should be planned and operated according to the forecast if the government issues a warning of impending cyclones, heavy rains, or floods.

Drivers of buses that run through coastal areas are required to strictly follow the instructions from the Meteorological Department. Additionally, all wrecker and breakdown vans should be kept ready to meet any untoward incidents.

To ensure safety measures during heavy rains, all State Transport Corporations should issue appropriate instructions to the branch managers, operations managers, bus station in-charges, drivers, and conductors through circulars. “Staff activities on the routes should be monitored by officers. During heavy rains, buses should be driven very carefully, especially on waterlogged roads, bridges, culverts, and subways.

They should not use subways if they appear to be waterlogged, and extreme caution should be exercised while driving through traffic diversions and slippery roads”, read the SOP.

A separate emergency telephone number should be set up in the control room at the zonal offices and manned round the clock for employees to report information during emergencies, the transport department ordered. The emergency contact number of the branch and integrated passenger grievance/complaint helpline number 149 should be displayed on all buses, as per the order. The transport department has also ordered prompt action and redressal of complaints received.