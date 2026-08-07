Transport Minister reviews low-floor AC bus production in Ennore

The Tamil Nadu government has planned to induct 750 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses in the second phase, following the operation of 625 such buses under the Chennai City Partnership Sustainable Urban Services Programme (CCP-SUSP), implemented with financial support from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

During the visit, the minister reviewed the progress of bus production and inspected various stages of the manufacturing and design process. He also sought details from company officials on the status of production and stressed the need to complete the work on schedule.