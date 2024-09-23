Transport Minister launches upgraded online ticket booking facility in TNSTC buses

CHENNAI: As part of the initiative to modernise public transportation, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Monday launched the upgraded online ticket reservation facilities in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses through website and mobile app.

The newly revamped service is designed to facilitate online booking of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and TNSTC buses.

“The upgraded website and app will cater to passenger expectations with easy and quick booking of 1.24 lakh seats in 2,600 buses daily. It has many new features that enhance the user experience and streamline the booking process,” an official release said.

Pointing to the key features of the upgraded ticket booking website facilities, it said that passengers could book tickets through fewer pages, additional filter options for seat selection, responsive pages and high speed internet connectivity to fulfil bookings for increased number of seats.

The revamped mobile app would allow the passengers to complete booking of optional reserved seats faster and offer improved user experience, the release said.

Also, passengers can book their tickets on the upgraded website www.tnstc.in or download the TNSTC mobile app on major platforms.

The minister launched the upgraded ticket booking facility in the presence of Transport department additional chief secretary K Phanindra Reddy, MTC MD Alby John Varghese and SETC MD R Mohan at the secretariat.