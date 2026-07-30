Transport Minister inspects cargo-ready buses as Tamil Nadu plans revenue boost

The State Transport Corporations operate about 21,515 buses through 26 regions and 317 depots, meeting the daily travel needs of around 2.02 crore passengers.

Following the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the government has proposed to allow cargo transportation in buses operated by the seven State transport corporations, excluding the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). The initiative aims to provide traders and the public with an additional option for sending parcels while creating a new source of non-fare revenue for the transport corporations.