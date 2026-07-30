Transport Minister inspects cargo-ready buses as Tamil Nadu plans revenue boost

CHENNAI: Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban on Wednesday inspected specially designed cargo compartments in State Transport Corporation buses as the Tamil Nadu government moves to introduce parcel transportation services to generate additional revenue for its transport undertakings.
The State Transport Corporations operate about 21,515 buses through 26 regions and 317 depots, meeting the daily travel needs of around 2.02 crore passengers.
Following the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the government has proposed to allow cargo transportation in buses operated by the seven State transport corporations, excluding the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). The initiative aims to provide traders and the public with an additional option for sending parcels while creating a new source of non-fare revenue for the transport corporations.
During his visit to the Central Electric Bus Depot-1 in Chennai, the minister inspected the cargo compartment developed inside the buses and directed officials to make certain design modifications to improve its utility.
He also reviewed the functioning of the depot and inspected the construction of the new Central Electric Bus Depot-2, which is being built to support the induction of 750 new electric buses planned under the second phase of MTC's fleet expansion.
Transport Secretary L Nirmal Raj, MTC Managing Director T Mohan and other senior officials accompanied the minister during the inspection.