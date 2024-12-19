Transport minister inaugurates Omni bus association's motel at Ulundurpet

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar inaugurated the All Omni Bus Owners’ Association (AOBOA) motel at Ulundurpet in Villupuram district on Wednesday.

In a statement, AOBOA president A Anbazhagan said an international standard bus stand was set up on six acres of the National Highway 6 km before the Ulundurpet toll gate for Omni bus users and National Highway passengers.

“It has been built to handle 500 buses and 10,000 passengers per day. It has international standard toilets that can be used by all, including men, women, the disabled and the third gender, and can accommodate up to 60 passengers at a time,” he said.

He said a 20,000-square-foot vegetarian restaurant and a 1,500-square-foot modern cafeteria were also opened for the passengers.

Anbazhagan said that 12 travel operators’ offices are being set up for the maintenance of Omni buses, two mechanic shops, one electrical shop, two AC mechanic shops, one tyre shop and a diesel bunk are being set up for the maintenance of Omni buses 24 hours a day.