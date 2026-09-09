Transport minister: Tamil Nadu will roll out aggregator rules after fixing fares

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will roll out its proposed Motor Vehicles Aggregator Rules, 2025, after fixing fares for different classes of vehicles, including motor cabs and maxi cabs, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban told the Assembly on Tuesday.
The draft rules, framed under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, are based on the 2025 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The aggregator licence is aimed at regulating app-based transport services and ensuring transparent and efficient services for passengers.
The minister, who was speaking during a debate on demands for grants, also said autorickshaw fares would be revised soon and fare meters will be installed in all autorickshaws.
The preliminary report of the special committee on fare revision had been submitted and was under review, he revealed.
“Autorickshaw fares were revised in Chennai in 2013 and in other districts in 2014. Revision of fares in line with rising fuel and maintenance costs has been a long-pending demand of autorickshaw owners,” he noted.
Parthiban said a fare revision committee formed on August 5 submitted its revised fare recommendation on August 21.