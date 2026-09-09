Transport minister: Tamil Nadu will roll out aggregator rules after fixing fares

The draft rules, framed under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, are based on the 2025 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The aggregator licence is aimed at regulating app-based transport services and ensuring transparent and efficient services for passengers.

The minister, who was speaking during a debate on demands for grants, also said autorickshaw fares would be revised soon and fare meters will be installed in all autorickshaws.