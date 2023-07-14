Transport min assures CITU union on filling up of vacancies in transport corp

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar has assured CITU affiliated trade union that the government order to fill up vacancies in the transport corporations would be issued shortly.

CITU state president A Soundararajan and Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation general secretary K Arumuganainar met Transport Minister Sivasankar on July 13 over various unresolved issues of the serving and retired employees of the corporation.

According to the union's statement, they raised the issue of 15,000 vacancies in the transport corporation affecting bus service operations.

"All the vacancies should be filled up. In the government issued for filling vacancies in the SETC and TNSTC Kumbakonam, the approval was given to fill up only 60 per cent of drivers vacancies. It is unacceptable. Steps should be taken to fill all the vacancies including conductors and technical staff, " he said.

The union claimed that the minister told them that the appointment of workers on a contract basis is temporary.

"When we fill up the vacant posts, the contract workers would be relieved from the work. Steps are being taken to issue government orders to fill vacancies in other transport corporations except SETC and TNSTC Kumbakonam. We also taking steps to provide employment on compassionate grounds, " it said, quoting the minister.

The trade union leaders also urged the minister to find a solution to the issue of providing the dearness allowance hike to retired employees since 2015.

After hearing the demand, the minister said that talks were being held at various levels to resolve the issue of DA hike for retired employees.