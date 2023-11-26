Transport Min asks EPS to read Periyar to understand social justice

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Sunday hit out former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on raising issue over collection of women passengers caste details and asked him to read "Periyar" not puranas to understand social justice.

In a statement, he clarified that the state planning commission is conducting a study to find out the social and economical background and age group of women passengers benefiting from the free bus travel scheme.

"When a government implements social welfare schemes, it is the duty of the government to examine the extent to which the scheme is beneficial to the people and try to improve it further. It was in this context that the State Planning Commission conducted a study and submitted a report that revealed on an average, every women saved Rs 88 per day on bus fares through the free trip, " he said.

The minister added that the next phase of the study is now underway.

The purpose of this is to know which strata of the society, which age group, which income group is benefiting to strengthen the scheme further, he noted.

Sivasankar said that the people who are oppressed under the caste system are being uplifted using the same caste through reservation.

"That is social justice.If you read puranas, you will not understand it. Read Periyar, " he told EPS.