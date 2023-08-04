Transport dept to run 200 spl services from today to cater to weekend rush

CHENNAI: The State transport department has announced special buses to manage rush due to the weekend and auspicious day (Muhurtha Naal) from Friday. According to the department release, it is expected that a large number of passengers would travel on Friday (auspicious day), Saturday and Sunday from and to Chennai. “Arrangements have been made to operate additional buses.

As many as 200 special buses will be operating from Chennai on Friday, and 200 special buses will be operated from cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Salem and Bengaluru,” the release said. The release added that to facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru, special buses will be operated as per requirement. The release said that 50 per cent concession will be given to passengers, who travel on the same route more than five times by booking online tickets.