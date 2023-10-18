Transport dept to announce special buses for Diwali on Oct 28

CHENNAI: Transport Department has announced that the notification about special buses for Diwali will be released on Oct 28.

As Diwali falls on Nov 12 and people will be travelling to their native places on account of the festival, Tamil Nadu government will announce special buses to travel without any difficulty.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, around 15,000 buses are been planned to operate the festive season.

Special buses will operate from Madhavaram, Tambaram, Koyambedu and KK Nagar to avoid congestion in Chennai, the transport department added.