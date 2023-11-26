Transport dept conducts surprise checks to collect unpaid tax

CHENNAI: State Transport Department officials on Saturday conducted a special surprise checking of vehicles and fined 2400 vehicles for various violations collecting a total penalty of Rs 2.39 crore.

According to the transport department officials, special checking of all vehicles by all RTOs and Motor Vehicle Inspectors working in all wings including checkposts and enforcement was conducted on Saturday in all 12 zones throughout the state.

The inspection was carried out to take action for offences including brake light not functioning, overload by persons, overloading goods vehicles, misuse of the permit, plying without a permit, permit violations, fitness certificate, tax, the validity of the driving license and registration certificate validity and insurance.

The official said that in an inspection carried out on 11,023 vehicles, action was taken on 2281 vehicles for unpaid tax detected and fined Rs 28.49 lakh.

A total of 2,406 vehicles were found violating and imposed a fine of Rs 2.11 crore. A total fine and unpaid tax of Rs 2.39 crore. The official added that such surprise inspections would continue across the state.