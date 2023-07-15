Transport dept conducts special drive against overloading of vehicles

CHENNAI: The transport department has conducted a special drive against overloading vehicles at Redhills toll plaza and fined 25 vehicles for overloading.

In the special driver on Friday, the transport officials issued check reports totalling 86, including the overloading of 25 vehicles, and other check reports to 61 vehicles.

As against the proposed fine of Rs 13.5 lakh, the official has collected a fine amount of Rs 10,000 and pending tax to the tune of Rs 19,412.

As per the instruction of the transport commissioner, a special checking of lorries for overloading was conducted by the Chennai North Zone led by the Joint Transport Commissioner Ravichandran and the Regional Transport Officers, and motor vehicle inspectors.

According to Section 194 (IA) of the Motor Vehicle Act, anyone caught driving a vehicle extending load beyond the limits shall be punishable with a fine of Rs 20,000 and an additional amount of Rs 2000 per tonne of surplus weight along with the liability to pay charges for off-loading of the excess load.