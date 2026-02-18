Transport Department warns ride-hailing apps against using autos, bikes as couriers

CHENNAI: The Transport Department has directed app-based platforms such as Uber and Porter to stop facilitating passenger autorickshaws to transport goods, following representations from drivers’ unions on violations of permit conditions.
In a communication to the authorised representatives of Uber and Porter, Transport and Road Safety Commissioner Kiran Gurrala said it has come to the notice of the department that passenger autorickshaws, which operate as contract carriage vehicles, were being engaged for goods transport through app platforms. He said that under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, vehicles permitted for passenger transport cannot be used as goods carriages. Such misuse constitutes a violation of permit conditions and attracts penal action under Sections 192A and 207 of the Act and the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
The platforms have been directed to immediately remove any facility on their applications that enables passenger vehicles, including autorickshaws, to carry goods. The commissioner cautioned that failure to comply would invite appropriate legal action.
The commissioner instructed joint transport commissioners in Chennai to conduct surprise inspections of autorickshaws and two-wheelers affiliated to Rapido and Porter. The directive follows a representation from the Tamil Nadu Auto and Call Taxi Drivers’ Federations, alleging that app-based services were deploying passenger autos and two-wheelers as goods carriers.
From February 17, 2026, enforcement teams have been asked to carry out checks during morning and evening hours. Vehicles found violating permit conditions are to be confiscated, and details of the vehicles and the app platforms through which they were engaged are to be reported to the Transport Commissioner’s office without delay.
Following assurances from Transport Department officials, drivers’ unions temporarily withdrew a planned protest to surrender vehicle permits at the Transport Commissioner’s office on Tuesday.
The decision came after talks between union representatives and Deputy Transport Commissioner Yuvaraj, during which the department reiterated that Uber and Porter had been issued firm directions to stop the illegal use of autos for goods transport.