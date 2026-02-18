Transport Department warns ride-hailing apps against using autos, bikes as couriers

The platforms have been directed to immediately remove any facility on their applications that enables passenger vehicles, including autorickshaws, to carry goods. The commissioner cautioned that failure to comply would invite appropriate legal action.

The commissioner instructed joint transport commissioners in Chennai to conduct surprise inspections of autorickshaws and two-wheelers affiliated to Rapido and Porter. The directive follows a representation from the Tamil Nadu Auto and Call Taxi Drivers’ Federations, alleging that app-based services were deploying passenger autos and two-wheelers as goods carriers.