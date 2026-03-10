Transport department to add 4,000 new buses soon: Sivasankar

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu transport department is set to add 4,000 more new buses as the works are in the final stage, said the State Minister SS Sivasankar here on Tuesday (March 9).
Laying foundation for the 33/11 kv substation for Tangedco in Ariyalur, the minister Sivasankar said he had obtained several developmental works for his home constituency of Kunnam, particularly the backward area of Senthurai. The long-pending demands of TNSTC depots were established at Kunnam and Senthurai in the constituency.
Similarly, the demand for upgrading the Tangedco substation had been pending for the past 20 years, and it was realised that the new upgraded substation with 33/11 kv would be established in Senthurai and Udayarpalayam.
These substations would help to get an uninterrupted power supply to the public and farmers from Kumiliyam, Irumbulikurichi, Unjini, Sirukadampur, Nallampalayam, Pilakurichi, Sethalavadi, Nagalkudi, Maruthur, Ponparappi and Sirukalathur villages. “These upgraded sub-stations would provide a steady power supply to as many as 13,554 consumers from these villages,” the minister said.
Meanwhile, he added that after DMK came to power, more than 8,000 new buses were introduced, and an additional 4,000 new buses would soon be introduced as the plan is in the finishing stage.