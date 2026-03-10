Transport department to add 4,000 new buses soon: Sivasankar

Similarly, the demand for upgrading the Tangedco substation had been pending for the past 20 years, and it was realised that the new upgraded substation with 33/11 kv would be established in Senthurai and Udayarpalayam.

These substations would help to get an uninterrupted power supply to the public and farmers from Kumiliyam, Irumbulikurichi, Unjini, Sirukadampur, Nallampalayam, Pilakurichi, Sethalavadi, Nagalkudi, Maruthur, Ponparappi and Sirukalathur villages. “These upgraded sub-stations would provide a steady power supply to as many as 13,554 consumers from these villages,” the minister said.