Transport department launches new complaint number

CHENNAI: The transport department has announced a new three-digit grievance redressal number so that passengers could remember the number easily.

The toll number 149 will be launched on Friday as an integrated grievance redressal number. Passengers can call the number to report about the operation of buses maintained by state transport corporations, a transport department release said.

"Transport minister launched a toll number 1800 599 1500 on March 9, 2023. Demands were received from the public that the number was not easier to remember," the release added.