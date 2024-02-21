Transport Corporations to operate special buses from Chennai for weekend travel

CHENNAI: The State Transport Undertakings will operate special buses to Tiruvannamalai and other places of the state from the city on February 23 and 24 (Pournami days).

In a statement, the SETC managing director said that special buses are being operated to cater weekend passengers' rush and pilgrimage to Tiruvannamalai on Pournami days.

It said that transport corporations would operate 730 special buses from Kelambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur on Friday and 640 buses on Saturday.

From Koyambedu, the corporations would operate 80 buses to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru on Friday and Saturday. It will also operate 200 special buses from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to other places.

SETC operates 30 AC sleeper cum seater buses from Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai on Friday and Saturday (Pournami days).