Transport corporations to operate special buses for Ramzan, weekend

CHENNAI: State Transport Undertakings on Tuesday announced that it would operate special buses for Ramzan and weekends for hassle-free travel of passengers.

As the Ramzan festival would be celebrated on Thursday, the corporations would operate 315 special buses on Wednesday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruppur.

From Koyambedu, 40 special buses would be operated to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, Bengaluru.

For the weekend, the corporations would be operating 290 and 340 special buses on Friday and Saturday from Kilambakkam terminus. 40 buses each would be operated from Koyambedu terminus on both days.

From other parts of the state and Bengaluru, 200 buses would be operated during the same period.

On Sunday, the corporations would operate an adequate number of special buses from various parts of the state to reach Chennai and Bengaluru.

The corporation has advised the passengers to plan their travel by reserving their bus seats in prior.

As many as 7,878 passengers have booked their tickets for Wednesday while 6,610 and 4,143 passengers reserved their seats on Friday and Saturday respectively.

On Sunday, the passengers have reserved 11,375 seats.