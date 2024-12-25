Transport corporations to operate 586 special buses for weekend from Chennai

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department will operate 586 special buses, in addition to the routine government bus services, across the State from Friday to Saturday to clear extra rush at bus terminuses this weekend.

The transport corporations will operate special bus services in addition to their routine daily bus services. This includes 605 special buses (245 buses on Friday and 240 on Saturday) from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam that would leave for Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirunelveli on Friday and Saturday.

Around 81 buses will depart from Koyambedu on Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru, said an official release. Around 20 buses from Madhavaram will be operated on Friday and Saturday.

With passengers expected to return from their native places to Chennai and Bengaluru from Sunday, more special buses would be operated from across the State as per requirement. On Friday, 8,603 passengers – 5,890 passengers on Saturday and 10,000 passengers on Sunday – booked their seats in advance for the trip.

Passengers can book their tickets online via www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app.