Transport corporations to operate 2,548 special buses for Muharram long weekend

Passengers are expected to travel in large numbers from Chennai and other major cities from June 25-28, coinciding with Muharram on June 26 and the weekend.

To meet the additional demand, 525 special buses will be operated from Kilambakkam to destinations including Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur on June 25. And, on June 26 and 27, around 315 special buses each day will be operated on these routes.