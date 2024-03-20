Transport corp to operate special buses for weekend: Check details here

CHENNAI: To facilitate hassle-free travel of passengers during the weekend and pilgrimage to Tiruvannamalai, the state transport corporations would be operating special buses from Friday to Sunday in addition to their daily services.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 305 special buses on Friday and 390 buses on Saturday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem. From Koyambedu, it would operate 65 special buses on Friday and Saturday to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.

From Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, 200 special buses would be operated to various parts of the state.

On Sunday, 570 special buses would be operated to Tiruvannamalai given the full-moon day.

The SETC would be operating both AC and non-AC 20 sleeper cum seater buses to Tiruvannamalai on Saturday and Sunday from Kilambakkam terminus.

The passengers are advised to make use of the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip.