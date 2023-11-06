Transport commissioner extends time for re-registering other state omnibuses till December 16

CHENNAI: Omnibuses registered in other states including Nagaland were given time till December 16 to re-register in Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the passengers and avoid revenue losses to the state.

"No other state-registered omnibuses would be allowed to operate after December 16," said an official statement of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety after a review meeting with the omnibus owner's association.

In the review meetings held on September 27, October 18 and 19, it said that they had identified 652 other state-registered omnibuses plying in the state which are not paying the taxes on time.

For every other state-registered bus, the state loses Rs 4.32 lakh on taxes and a total of Rs 28.16 crore a year for 652 buses.

"The Nagaland registered buses have additional seats than the permitted numbers and chassis length also violates the norms.

Hence when the bus met with an accident, the passengers getting compensation become questionable," it said.

As of now, 200 omnibuses have filed applications for the re-registration, it said, adding as per the request of the omnibus owners, the time has been extended till December 16 for the re-registration of the other state omnibuses.