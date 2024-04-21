Transpersons gather for Koovagam festival in Koothandavar temple in Villupuram

CHENNAI: A large number of Transpersons are converging in Villupuram’s Koothandavar temple for the Koovagam festival.

The Koovagam festival is an annual gathering of transgender women, referred to as ‘Aravani’ that begins on the full moon of the Chithirai month of the Tamil calendar in Koothandavar temple, Villupuram.

Accordingly, this year the festival commenced on 9th April with a 'Saagai Vaarthal' event.

Many transpersons from Tamil Nadu and other states have also started gathering in Villupuram for the Koovagam festival in the Koothandavar Temple.