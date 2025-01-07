Begin typing your search...

    7 Jan 2025
    Transpersons attack woman in Tirunelveli, booked
    Representative Image

    MADURAI: A group of transgenders were allegedly caught beating a woman at Kakkan Nagar in Kalakad of Tirunelveli district. A video of the incident on January 4 went viral prompting police to take action. Pappathi, the woman came under attack after she reprimanded her neighbour, a minor girl, who developed a love affair with her 19-year-old son, sources said on Monday.

    The girl’s mother Aruna Dev informed her elder son Esakki Pandi, who became a transwoman and re-christened herself as Rithika Sri.

    In a fit of rage, Rithika with five other transgenders attacked Pappathi with fists in retaliation. Based on complaints from Pappathi and Aruna Devi, two cases were booked.

    transpersonsTirunelveli
