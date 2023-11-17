Transperson found dead with stab injuries in Tiruchy; police investigate

TIRUCHY: A transperson was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tiruchy on Wednesday night and the police registered a case of suspicious death and are searching for the culprits.

On Wednesday night, Manikandan alias Manimekalai (30), a transperson from Mela Kavalkaran street near Manachanallur was seen proceeding to the Kollidam bridge and suddenly went missing.

Her friends went in search and found Manimekalai dead with multiple stab injuries. After receiving information, Kollidam police registered a case, retrieved the body, and sent it to Tiruchy GH.

Meanwhile, several transpersons gathered in front of the GH and staged a protest. SP Varunkumar rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

The police retrieved a knife and other lethal weapons. The SP ordered for formation of a special team to investigate.







