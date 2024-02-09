Transperson appointed as railway ticket inspector in Dindigul

CHENNAI: Transperson Sindhu assumed the post of ticket inspector at Dindigul Railway Station on Thursday, and she got recognition for being the first Transperson ticket inspector under Southern Railway.

Sindhu, who is a role model for transgender people, said, “My hometown is Nagercoil. I joined railway service in Ernakulam, 19 years ago. I shifted to Dindigul 14 years ago and have been working in the railway electrical department.”

“Meanwhile, I got injured in my hand in a minor accident. Subsequently, I was transferred from the electrical department to the commercial department. I have completed my ticket inspector training and joined the post. It was an unforgettable event in my life,” Sindhu added.

To encourage the community, Sindhu said, "Transgender people should not lose hope; any height can be reached through education and hard work; you people should move forward with that in mind."