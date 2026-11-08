Transparent book procurement leaves no room for 'authors' like Trisha Vijay, claims DMK

CHENNAI: DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthamen on Saturday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of creating a fake narrative against the DMK over the controversy surrounding books kept at Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore.
Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam here, he questioned why the government had not ordered a departmental inquiry or withdrawn the disputed books. He sought details of the procurement orders, purchase dates, payments and publishers involved.
Referring to a book titled after the author, Trisha Vijay, he questioned its authenticity and said the DMK would not have recommended such a title. He also alleged that certain letters circulated on social media were part of a politically motivated campaign.
Paranthaman said writer Perumal Murugan, who was reportedly part of the book-selection committee, was also unaware of the disputed purchase. He demanded a transparent inquiry and said the DMK was ready to face the consequences if wrongdoing was established.
Paranthamen said the previous DMK government had introduced a transparent book procurement policy in 2024, with committees to select books and fix prices. He demanded that the government release the relevant government orders and committee recommendations.
Questioning School Education Minister Rajmohan, he asked why the government had approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption instead of ordering a departmental inquiry. He also demanded that a committee be formed to investigate the alleged irregularities and action taken against those responsible.