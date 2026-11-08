Transparent book procurement leaves no room for 'authors' like Trisha Vijay, claims DMK

Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam here, he questioned why the government had not ordered a departmental inquiry or withdrawn the disputed books. He sought details of the procurement orders, purchase dates, payments and publishers involved.

Referring to a book titled after the author, Trisha Vijay, he questioned its authenticity and said the DMK would not have recommended such a title. He also alleged that certain letters circulated on social media were part of a politically motivated campaign.