Transman killed by passing electricity in Kovai, one held

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old transman, who went missing 11 months ago, was brutally murdered by passing electricity, and his body was burnt by two brothers in Coimbatore.

The murder came to light following the arrest of one of the accused Radhakrishnan, 44 from a hideout in Malumichampatti near Pollachi by a special team of police on Tuesday, while a search is on for his brother Chandrasekar, 48. They both hail from Tirupur district.

According to police, Kavi, 20, a transman and native of Theni district, was residing at Sultanpet area in Coimbatore along with another transman Jeeva and a young woman in a rented accommodation. The trio was employed in a mill, where the two accused persons were working as cooks and also took up farm work.

Police said Kavi and his two roommates also accompanied them for farm work.

“As Chandrasekar’s wife passed away, he nursed a desire to marry the young woman residing with the two transpersons. However, they felt it impossible until Kavi was alive as he constantly stonewalled their advances towards the woman,” police said.

On 2 January, the two brothers took Kavi to a farm under some pretext and attempted to convince him over the issue.

“As he didn’t agree, they gagged, and tied his hands and legs, before passing electricity by locking him in a motor room. They then took his body in a two-wheeler to Thoppanayakanur village near Kudimangalam and burnt it on a farm,” police said.

Police arrested Radhakrishnan, who was then produced in court to be lodged in prison, while a search is on for his brother. Further inquiries are on.