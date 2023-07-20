Translate technical text books in Tamil; Guv urges VCs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday urged the academicians to devote their resources to translate and also write text books on technical subjects in Tamil language which will improve the enrolment ratio in technical subjects.

"Tamil Nadu is fairly ahead in development and growth in the industrial sector. Skill development of our human resource in the state should be our priority. The gap between the academic knowledge and needed industrial skills should be bridged to alleviate the unemployment and its challenges," the governor addressed the vice-chancellors of private varsities during the review meeting of the implementation of National Education Policy-2020 in the state.

Recalling the salient features of the NEP, the governor said that it is not just yet another education policy brought out post independence of India, but a comprehensive, revolutionary and transformative policy which provides a holistic approach to higher education that will help full realisation of the talents and potentials of our youth.

"It will help India become a fully developed nation by 2047. Hence, students should be provided with the latest technological skills and knowledge to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. It will give the needed self-confidence and capability to students to take over the world. Each vice-chancellor made a detailed presentation on implementation of various aspects of the NEP, " he added.

Further, the chancellor said that Tamil Nadu has contributed immensely to the national freedom movement and a large number of freedom fighters from the state have sacrificed their lives.

"A large number of them are unsung and unknown. I urge the VCs to identify the unsung freedom fighters and encourage researching on their life and works by willing students, exploring their sacrifices and contributions. We need to document their contributions and sacrifices for the freedom of our country for the generations to come, " he added.