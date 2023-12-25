Transformation on anvil for Ezhilmigu Kovai, Ma-Madurai

CHENNAI: Coimbatore and Madurai, the biggest cities in the State after Chennai, will transform into Ezhilmigu Kovai and Ma-Madurai, with the Housing and Urban Development Department inviting experts to prepare comprehensive development plans (CDP) for the cities.

The plan to prepare CDPs for these cities was announced in the Assembly during the budget session.

“It is imperative that a CDP be prepared for the integrated, holistic and planned development of these two cities and their suburban areas with the active participation of stakeholders. These plans, “Ezhilmigu Kovai and Ma-Madurai will aim to develop livable urban agglomerations with green parks, clean streets, clean drinking water, safe mobility, industrial estates and quality housing among others,” said the Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

The CDP, a precursor to approve any project-specific funding proposals, envisions the all-round development of a city, focusing on areas such as infrastructure development, housing, transportation and connectivity, etc.

The document will give a clear idea of the current scenario with respect to the planning area development and also include long-term strategies and policies for attaining the set objectives.

It may be noted that the Housing and Urban Development Department has already issued a notification to announce 1,531.57 sqkm as the Coimbatore Urban Planning Area. This includes 1 corporation, 4 municipalities, 21 town panchayats and 66 village panchayats.

Similarly, 1,254.93 sqkm has been notified as Madurai Urban Planning Area, which includes 1 Corporation, 2 Municipalities and 3 Town Panchayats.