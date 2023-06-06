Transform edu to suit needs of modern world, moots Guv

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday said the education system should transform catering to the needs of the modern world.

Addressing the Conference of Vice Chancellors of state and private universities in Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam, Ravi said with a boom in Artificial Intelligence (AI), the students should be equipped well to meet emerging requirements of the job market through an updated education system.

“Students should be imparted with time bound education to meet the needs and demands of the current times. The era of AI is impacting multiple sectors including agriculture, industry, processing, production and marketing sectors,” he said.

Experts from the education sector deliberated on the translation of text books of higher education institutions into Tamil at the conference. Claiming that Tamil Nadu was better in education and development than other states, the governor however said this trend is now on the decline.

“From being number one in many key indicators, the state is now fifth, sixth or seventh. The current education system isn’t sufficient to meet the demands of the job market. Hence, graduates couldn’t land in jobs equivalent to their educational qualifications. This in turn has an impact on the growth of the state and as well as the nation,” he said.

Further, the governor said that more students will opt to study science, technology, engineering and maths subjects in higher educational institutions, if relevant subject materials are available in Tamil and other regional languages. “In countries like China and Japan, doctors, engineers and scientists speak and study in their native languages. Multinational companies are shifting their focus to India from China due to change in political dynamics and India has grown to reach third spot in startups. India has become the growth engine of the world economy,” he said.

RN Ravi praised the government led by former Chief Minister K Kamaraj and subsequent regimes in Tamil Nadu for having delivered policies to ensure maximum reach of basic education in the state.