Transfer orders for 300 teachers pending for nearly three months

The higher education department had announced on June 29 that online general counselling for the 2026-27 academic year would be held for teachers working in government arts, science and educational colleges. As per the announcement, eligible teachers were allowed to apply for transfers through the online portal from June 30 to July 7.

Teachers' representatives said the counselling was conducted following directions from the higher education minister with the objective of facilitating transfers for eligible staff. However, despite around 300 teachers applying during the counselling period, transfer orders have not been issued so far.