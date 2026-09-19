Transfer orders for 300 teachers pending for nearly three months

CHENNAI: Around 300 teachers working in government arts and science colleges are awaiting transfer orders nearly three months after applying through an online counselling process conducted in July.
The higher education department had announced on June 29 that online general counselling for the 2026-27 academic year would be held for teachers working in government arts, science and educational colleges. As per the announcement, eligible teachers were allowed to apply for transfers through the online portal from June 30 to July 7.
Teachers' representatives said the counselling was conducted following directions from the higher education minister with the objective of facilitating transfers for eligible staff. However, despite around 300 teachers applying during the counselling period, transfer orders have not been issued so far.
They said the delay had left teachers who applied for transfers in uncertainty and was also causing difficulties for colleges and students. With the counselling process remaining pending for nearly three months, teachers are unable to plan their academic and personal arrangements, they said.
The teachers' representatives appealed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the higher education minister to intervene and expedite the process.
They urged the government to complete the counselling process and issue the transfer orders at the earliest, saying this would provide clarity to teachers and help ensure the smooth functioning of government colleges.