Transfer murder cases against ‘siddha practitioner’ to CBI: PMK

TIRUCHY: PMK cadre on Friday staged a protest demanding CBI probe into the murders committed by ‘siddha practitioner’ at Cholapuram.

On November 20, Kesavamurthy, the ‘siddha practitioner’ from Cholapuram near Kumbakonam was arrested on charges of murdering Ashok Rajan (27) and Mohanned Anaz from the same area in 2021 and the police also unearthed human skeletons from the premises of his house and seized packets of herbal medicines.

While the police took him under custody and lodged him under judicial custody, it was felt that the investigation went at a snail’s pace.

Subsequently, on Friday, PMK members from Cholapuram led by Aduthurai Town Panchayat Chairman Stalin staged a protest to transfer the case to CBI.

The protesters raised slogans against the siddha practitioner and the police. They also claimed that the police are probing the cases with a lethargic attitude and so they demanded to transfer the cases to CBI. They also demanded compensation to the family members of the deceased.