Transfer Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to CBI soon: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Terming the Madras High Court order to transfer the Kallakurichi hooch case to CBI as a failure of the State government, PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the government to immediately transfer the case to the central agency and not appeal against the order.

In a statement, the senior leader welcomed the court order since 67 persons died in June after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi.

"Observations made by the judges in the order are important. The judges observed that the police remained unaware of the sale of hooch is shocking. The judges also said that the incident showed the indifference of the police. They criticised the government for withdrawing action against the officials who failed to act on the sales," Ramadoss pointed out.

He added that more than 30 persons died last year in Marakkanam and Chengalpattu. After the incident, the government should have taken steps to prevent hooch sales. It is a failure of the government that it did not act.

"PMK is alleging that functionaries of DMK and DMK MLAs are behind the hooch sales. The questions raised by the judges corroborate PMK's stand. If the rulers of the State have a conscience, they should take responsibility and resign," he said.

Urging the government to immediately implement the court order, Ramadoss requested the government not to appeal against the order. "Also, all the wine shops in the state should be closed, " he demanded.





H Raja calls for ouster of DMK govt





Meanwhile, BJP state convener H Raja flayed the ruling DMK government for its handling of law and order in the State. Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam after the core committee meeting, Raja pointed out recent crimes and stated that the government has failed in every aspect, describing it as ‘anti-people’. The veteran BJP leader further demanded that the DMK government be removed from power due to its alleged ineffectiveness.