Trans women attack patrol staff, damage their vehicle on Tiruchy NH

TIRUCHY: Trans women went on the rampage and attacked highway patrol staff and their vehicle for asking them to not stop the moving vehicles on the national highway in Tiruchy. Three patrolling staff sustained injuries.

According to sources, the NHAI-controlled Srirangam Infra Private Ltd in Tiruchy has been maintaining the NH 81 between Tiruchy-Kallagam bypass on the Chidambaram National Highway. The firm has been taking care of accident victims by providing first aid to the humans and cattle on the highway and also undertaking patrolling on the highway.

On Thursday late hours, a team comprising Bharathi (37), a patrolling official, Rajasekar (31), a driver, and Robinson (31) an assistant were on patrolling duty. When all three were near Lalgudi in Tiruchy-Kallagam bypass, they saw a trans woman stopping the vehicles on the highway and demanding money.

Citing the chances of accidents, the patrolling staff told her not to stop the vehicles on the highway and the trans woman had reportedly picked up a quarrel with them.

Following this, the patrolling unit staff passed on the information to the Lalgudi police and resumed their duty. When the staff reached Peruvalanallur, a group of around 12 trans women stopped the patrol vehicle and started attacking the staff. They damaged the patrolling vehicle and chase and attacked the staff.

Lalgudi police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the Lalgudi GH.