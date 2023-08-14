Trans actor was set on fire near Vandavasi

CHENNAI: Following the humiliation and brutal attack against Dalit children in southern Tamil Nadu, another incident came to light where a trans woman actor was set on fire by some mysterious people in Palaveri village near Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district.

According to the FIR registered by Thellar police, Arunkumar, a trans woman character artist from Marakkanam was set on fire by a few unknown persons at the graveyard in Palaveri.

"Arunkumar used to perform plays with our Sree Nithya play group often. On August 5, 2023, he went to perform a play in the Palaveri village near Vandavasi and he was playing a female role in the play. As part of the play, he went to the graveyard in Palaveri village to perform his role as Goddess Parvati. When he went there, some unknown people who were present with kerosene and a beacon accidentally blew kerosene on the victim and set him on fire. Then the victim was saved by his colleagues and the people of Palaveri village and later he was taken to Chengalpattu government hospital for further treatment. He is in ICU now with 60 per cent injury and the doctors are monitoring his health," said Sudhakar, MD of Sree Nithya Play Group, who witnessed the incident.

Police are trying to find out if the act was accidental or deliberate.

Meanwhile, social activists have demanded that the government should immediately find a solution to the violence unleashed due to hatred against the oppressed people in the society.