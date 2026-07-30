Trans actor Kayalvizhi marries longtime partner in self-respect wedding

According to a Thanthi TV bulletin, Kayalvizhi, a transgender actor from Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, met Praveen Raj, an IT professional from Morai village in Avadi taluk of Tiruvallur district, on Instagram around seven years ago. What began as a friendship blossomed into love after the two remained friends for the first two years.

Despite strong opposition from Praveen's family, he stood by Kayalvizhi and refused to give up on their relationship.

Kayalvizhi has appeared in Tamil films, including Thotram, Raavana Raman and Kandhan Malai, and is currently acting in the web series Toxic and Party.