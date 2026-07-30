Trans actor Kayalvizhi marries longtime partner in self-respect wedding

CHENNAI: Overcoming years of opposition from their families and relatives, transgender actor Kayalvizhi and IT professional Praveen Raj solemnised their self-respect marriage in Erode's Gobichettipalayam after a seven-year relationship.
According to a Thanthi TV bulletin, Kayalvizhi, a transgender actor from Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, met Praveen Raj, an IT professional from Morai village in Avadi taluk of Tiruvallur district, on Instagram around seven years ago. What began as a friendship blossomed into love after the two remained friends for the first two years.
Despite strong opposition from Praveen's family, he stood by Kayalvizhi and refused to give up on their relationship.
Kayalvizhi has appeared in Tamil films, including Thotram, Raavana Raman and Kandhan Malai, and is currently acting in the web series Toxic and Party.
The couple said they faced considerable opposition and harassment from family members, relatives and friends. They also said that several attempts were made to separate them, leading to frequent problems and arguments within their families. After being together for several years, the couple decided that they should not delay their marriage any further.
On July 28, 2026, the couple solemnised a self-respect marriage with thte help of Manitham Law Foundation in Gobichettipalayam, Erode district. The couple said their biggest dream is to adopt orphaned children, provide them with a good education and help them secure good jobs in the future.