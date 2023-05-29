Begin typing your search...
Trains to be terminated due to engg works in Kovai-Podanur region
COIMBATORE: In view of engineering works to be carried on rail tracks between Coimbatore and Podanur railway stations, the railways has announced that several trains will be short terminated from 1 June to 20 June.
The Palakkad Town-Coimbatore Train, Shoranur – Coimbatore Train and Madurai – Coimbatore Train will be short terminated at Podanur junction. These trains will not run from Coimbatore junction to Podanur junction on the specified days due to the engineering works, said a statement from railways.
Similarly, Coimbatore – Kannur train, Coimbatore – Shoranur train and Coimbatore – Palakkad Town train will leave from Podanur junction instead of Coimbatore junction from 1 June to 20 June.
