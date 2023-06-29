Train stranded on bridge for hours after passenger pulls alarm chain

CHENNAI: A Chennai-bound train was stranded for hours after a passenger pulled the emergency alarm chain on Tuesday.



Chennai bound express train (no 12604) from Hyderabad stopped on the bridge no 167 when a passenger of a general coach pulled the alarm chain. The train crew could not reset the alarm chain resetting valve below the coach as the general coach was not connected with the vestibule, leaving the train stranded on the bridge before smart railway employees intervened and resolved the situation. Local railway officials brought an earthmover to the river bed from where RPF constable Rahul Kumar accessed the under gear of the coach for resetting the valve by climbing into the bucket of the earth mover which moved him closer to the coach.



Divisional railway officer of Chennai, Shri Ganesh, who improvised the incident to drive some sense into the minds of people recklessly pulling alarm chains without a valid reason, tweeted, “They used exceptional common sense. Got down in the riverbed, and requested the JCB driver to help him. RPF constable Rahul Kumar got into the bucket of JCB to climb up the bridge and do the reset. This is a great example of the dedication of our staff exceeding expectations.”



“This brave RPF constable of Chennai division, Shri Rahul Kumar along with the Asst Loco Pilot spotted a JCB working in the riverbed,” he added, requesting “esteemed passengers not to pull the alarm chain in the train, except during emergencies.”

