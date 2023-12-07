Train services resume from Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore

CHENNAI: Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, the two major terminals in Chennai city have been restored back to normalcy for handling Mail/Express trains from Thursday.

Mail/ Express services from Chennai Egmore station are fully operational from Thursday.

To the North-East direction, Train No.12615, from Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Grand Trunk Express was departed first from Dr. MGR Chennai Central on Thursday at 18.40 hrs.

Train No. 12621, from Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express departed at 22.00 hrs.

In the South-west direction, Train No. 12673, Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Cheran SF Express departed at 22.00 hrs on Thursday.

Train No. 12657 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Mail departed at 23.30 hrs on Thursday. Train No.22649, Dr. Dr MGR Chennai Central – Erode Yercaud Express departed at 23.30 hrs on Thursday.

Most of the Mail/Express services from Chennai Central will be fully functional in all directions from Friday onwards.

All the suburban services across the sections, namely, Chennai Suburban Terminal (MMC) – Arakkonam – Tiruttani, Chennai Beach- Tambaram, Chengalpattu have been restored to normalcy from Thursday.

The suburban services in Chennai Suburban Terminal/Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi – Sullurupettai section will run as per regular pattern of services from Friday.