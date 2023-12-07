Begin typing your search...

Train services resume from Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore

Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, the two major terminals in Chennai city have been restored back to normalcy for handling Mail/Express trains from Thursday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Dec 2023 4:33 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, the two major terminals in Chennai city have been restored back to normalcy for handling Mail/Express trains from Thursday.

Mail/ Express services from Chennai Egmore station are fully operational from Thursday.

To the North-East direction, Train No.12615, from Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Grand Trunk Express was departed first from Dr. MGR Chennai Central on Thursday at 18.40 hrs.

Train No. 12621, from Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express departed at 22.00 hrs.

In the South-west direction, Train No. 12673, Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Cheran SF Express departed at 22.00 hrs on Thursday.

Train No. 12657 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Mail departed at 23.30 hrs on Thursday. Train No.22649, Dr. Dr MGR Chennai Central – Erode Yercaud Express departed at 23.30 hrs on Thursday.

Most of the Mail/Express services from Chennai Central will be fully functional in all directions from Friday onwards.

All the suburban services across the sections, namely, Chennai Suburban Terminal (MMC) – Arakkonam – Tiruttani, Chennai Beach- Tambaram, Chengalpattu have been restored to normalcy from Thursday.

The suburban services in Chennai Suburban Terminal/Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi – Sullurupettai section will run as per regular pattern of services from Friday.

TamilnaduTrain ServiceChennai CentralChennai EgmoreMail/Express TrainsResume Train Service
DTNEXT Bureau

