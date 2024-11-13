Train services near Tiruchchirappalli Junction to resume as per normal schedule from November 14

CHENNAI: Southern Railway notified the withdrawal of cancellation, diversion, partial cancellation, changes in origination, and regulation of trains owing to the work of dismantling the Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Tiruchchirappalli Junction.

Currently, the dismantling of the road over the bridge has been completed ahead of schedule. Hence, the earlier changes in pattern of train services with reference to the dismantling of the ROB stands cancelled.

Therefore, the train services from November 14 will run as per normal schedule, added the statement.