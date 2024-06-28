Train services extended to manage extra rush: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: According to a Southern Railway statement, several special trains will be extended with the existing composition, timings and stoppages to manage the extra rush. Train no. 06012 Nagercoil–Tambaram weekly special operated on Sundays would be extended from July 7 to July 21, and train no. 06011 Tambaram -Nagercoil weekly special operated on Mondays extended its services from July 8 to July 22.

Train no. 06035 Tambaram – Kochuveli bi-weekly special operated on Thursday and Saturday extended its services from July 4 to July 20, and train no. The statement added that 06036 Kochuveli –Tambaram’s bi-weekly special operation on Friday and Saturday extended its services from July 5 to July 21.