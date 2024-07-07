Train services between Chennai Central-Vizag to get permanent augmentation with general 2nd class coac

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT Bureau|7 July 2024
Representative image of a train

CHENNAI: Express train services between Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam would be permanently augmented with one general second-class coach, according to a Southern Railway (SR) statement.

Train No 22869/22870 'Visakhapatnam – Dr MGR Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam' superfast express will be permanently augmented with one general second class coach added at Visakhapatnam with effect from July 8 and at Dr MGR Chennai Central from July 9.

The coach composition after the permanent augmentation will be one AC two-tier coach, five AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one general second class coach (disabled-friendly), as well as one luggage-cum-brake van.

