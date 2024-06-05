Train services between Chennai Central, Mangaluru Central, Trivandrum Central to get temporary, permanent augmentation

CHENNAI: Express train services between Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station, Mangaluru Central railway station and Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station would be augmented with an AC three tier economy coach, said a Southern Railway (SR) statement.

Train No.12685/12686 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express will be permanently augmented with an AC three tier economy coach from Dr MGR Chennai Central from 1 June and from Mangaluru Central from June 2.

The coach composition after the augmentation will be one AC first class cum AC two tier coach, two AC two tier coaches, four AC three tier coaches, two AC three tier economy coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled-friendly), as well as one luggage cum brake van.

Train No 16603 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express leaving Mangaluru Central from 19 June to 28 July on Sundays will be temporarily augmented with an AC three tier coach, the SR said.

Also, Train No. 16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central from 10 June to 29 July on Mondays will be temporarily augmented with one AC three tier coach, the release added.