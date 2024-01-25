Train from Erode to Sengottai extended

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan on Wednesday said INDIA alliance will break away anytime.

Addressing the media in Erode after flagging off the extended Erode-Tirunelveli train up to Sengottai, Murugan said that INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties for Lok Sabha polls is a useless alliance.

“It may break away anytime and even before the polls,” he said.

Further, Murugan said the country has achieved significant growth over the last ten years.“Tamil Nadu has been allocated Rs 6000 crore last year for railway projects by the central government as against a meagre Rs 800 crore by Congress government during 2009 – 2014,” he said, at the function participated by Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, P Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager and other officials.After flagging off the extended Erode- Sengottai daily unreserved express train (16845) train, Murugan said it will be a boon to passengers.

“A host of modern amenities are being provided in railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. The train services are being improved for the convenience of passengers,” he said.